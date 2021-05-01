U.P. Cancels Duck Daze 2021

Special events such as Duck Daze, Movie Night in the Park and Concerts in Market Square are a treasured part of summers in University Place.

Given the current status of COVID restrictions in Pierce County, which continue to fluctuate and currently stand at Phase 2, the decision has been made to cancel Duck Daze in 2021. Given the amount of planning and preparation that is necessary to hold the event, organizers determined it would be too difficult to successfully stage the celebration amid the uncertainties of state restrictions.

Please continue to follow Headlines for updates on other summer special events, however. If and when the time is right, organizers hope to host other in-person, outdoor gatherings in safe and responsible ways.