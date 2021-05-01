Public Hearing on City of Lakewood 2021 Carry Forward Budget Adjustment

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood City Council on the 2021 Carry Forward Budget Adjustment.

Copies of the 2021 Carry Forward Budget adjustments can be viewed at cityoflakewood.us/finance/biennial-budget/. For further information, please call Tho Kraus, Assistant City Manager for Administrative Services, at (253) 983-7706.

The state Legislature passed a concurrent resolution extending the Governor’s emergency orders issued via Proclamation 20-28 modifying the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) during the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the emergency; as a result City Hall Council Chambers will NOT be open for City Council meetings.

Public Testimony on this Public Hearing will be accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

To provide live virtual Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373 or visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373.

By Phone: For those participating by calling in by telephone (+1(253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), the Mayor will call on you during the Public Hearings portion of the agenda. When you are unmuted please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Hearing.

For those using the ZOOM link (us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373), upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Mayor during the Public Hearings portion of the agenda. When you are unmuted please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Hearing.

Outside of this Public Hearing, all attendees on ZOOM will continue to have the ability to virtually raise your hand for the duration of the meeting. You will not be acknowledged and your microphone will remain muted except for when you are called upon.

If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at 253-983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.