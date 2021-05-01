Free parenting support for all Pierce County families

TACOMA, Wash.—Healthy relationships help your family build a solid foundation that will get you through good times—and hard times. Now, you can get free parenting support to learn strategies to build your child’s resilience during these uncertain times.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department partnered with Triple P America—founder of the internationally-acclaimed parenting program, Triple P – Positive Parenting Program—to provide free parenting support to all Pierce County families.

Pierce County parents and caregivers of children ages 0-16 can access the Triple P program for free. Available in English and Spanish, families can access online or in-person (virtual) support for a more enjoyable family life.

“The past year was difficult. Families faced major challenges and changes, as they worry about money, work and health,” said Program Manager, Henry Jauregui. “We are proud to offer free relief to families by partnering with Triple P. Parents can prevent and treat behavioral and emotional problems their children,” he said.

“The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program will help Pierce County parents and caregivers to better understand their child’s emotional and developmental needs during a time when everyone could likely use a little more support. We encourage parents to sign-up to the program to learn simple, effective tips and strategies that will help children manage fears, cope with upheaval and build resilience. These are crucial skills that children need now and through their lifetime,” said Courtney Towne, Triple P America.

Pierce County parents and caregivers can join Triple P in an online or group format, or in individual counselling sessions. These options provide flexibility and convenience to Pierce County families. Triple P Online is the world’s first proven-to-work online parenting program. Parents can gain confidence to handle each new age, stage and situation. It includes a specific COVID-19 module that helps parents to better manage their child’s anxiety and coping skills. Parents can access Triple P Online anytime, anywhere through their cell phone, computer or tablet.

Learn more and sign-up at triplep-parenting.com/pc.