City of Lakewood secures $3.7 million in capital funding from state legislature.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The City of Lakewood has been notified that the State Legislature’s final capital budget includes over $3.7 million allocated to programs that will benefit the City of Lakewood.

The City expresses its thanks to Senator T’wina Nobles, Representative Dan Bronoske and Representative Mari Leavitt from the 28th Legislative District and Senator Steve Conway, Representative Steve Kirby and Representative Melanie Morgan from the 29th Legislative District for their leadership and support. Their actions will allow the City to continue to make investments that will improve the quality of life in Lakewood. This success is a reflection of the ongoing partnership between the City and our state legislators.

A total of $3.2 million was appropriated for improvements to American Lake Park, Wards Lake Park, and Fort Steilacoom Park. These projects will improve public waterfront access, repair sport fields, blaze new walking trails, build a dog park, and more.

Another $515,000 was appropriated to the expansion of the Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) client services facility. Patterns of homelessness and other domestic issues have been worsened by COVID-19, so the expansion of the LASA facility will be a valuable asset to better serve residents of Lakewood in need.

Other investments that will benefit Lakewood includes $1.4 million for the JBLM North Clear Zone project, $5 million for the Nisqually Environmental Impact Study along the I-5 Nisqually Delta, $414,000 for a carriage house at Lakewold Gardens, $621,000 supporting the Western State Hospital Community Partnership Program and $5 million in support of the Lakewood Water District’s PFAS removal treatment plant.

“The state legislature has invested in Lakewood. Our growing community will enjoy the rewards of these investments for years to come. We are especially pleased to see a continued legislative focus on healing those hurt most by the pandemic. For that we express our gratitude to our state legislators from the 28th and 29th legislative districts.” – John Caulfield, City Manager