188 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Apr. 30

On April 30, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 366.3 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.6 per 100,000.

This week, we discontinued our COVID-19 case rate reporting and instead post the state’s case rate metric for Pierce County. You can read more about the changes in this blog.

We have also added the state’s dashboard with Roadmap to Recovery metrics to our data page. Case rate and hospitalization rate can be found under the dashboard’s COVID-19 Disease Activity tab.

We confirmed 188 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup.

Our totals are 44,252 cases and 531 deaths.

