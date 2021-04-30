Mother’s Day Coffee Chat (and change the world) on May 3

An exclusive Mother’s Day Gift Guide – Gifts for Mom’s Who Have Everything They Need And Really Don’t Need a Gift But Will Certainly be hurt if they don’t get one – will be front and center at Zoom Coffee Chat (and change The World) on Monday May 3 at 9:00 am.

The whole virtual hour event is devoted to Mother’s Day ideas so you certainly can’t say you weren’t warned.

Gorgeous easy Mother’s Day Breakfast Cupcakes.

Our personal chef, Chef Anessa will show how to make Mother’s Day Breakfast Cup Cakes – easy to put together and a nice change from the burnt toast you and the kids usually make her on her special day.





Phyllis Horst is back to teach how to make her beautiful three dimensional heirloom Mother’s Day cards.

And of course the Experienced mothers creative panel will give gift advice. Members of the audience are welcome to ask for advice for their own special mother.

Fun as always, and right on the verge of astonishing most of the time.

Details will follow.

Register at MyGenerationGap.Com

Questions at Dorothy@mygenerationgap.com