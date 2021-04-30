It’s U.P. Garden Tour Time

Mark your calendars for May 15 and 16, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brought to you by the U.P. Historical Society, the garden tour is now in its 11th year of showcasing local gardens for your entertainment and enlightenment.

This year’s tour features five unique gardens and the Curran House, where the Historical Society is making great strides in creating a history museum for our community. Plan to visit the Curran House and Orchard as part of your day.

Tour tickets are $25 each, but early bird tickets are $20 until May 1, and available at Willow Tree Gardens and Interiors and on our website, uphistoricalsociety.org.

After May 1, tickets are also available at Chirp & Co. in Proctor and at Michael Morrison Sotheby’s International Realty, Proctor and Gig Harbor.

The Garden Tour’s major sponsors are Gray Lumber, Columbia Bank, Seattle Seahawks, Sotheby’s International Realty, UP Refuse and Recycling, and Deric Mazzuca & April Rogalski.

We thank them as well as all our sponsors:

Suburban Opticians, Beach Tavern Inc, Hand & Stone Massage and Spa, Mr. Teller’s Mail Room, Portland Avenue Nursery, Sound Community Bank, UP Family Medicine, Atkins Chiropractic, Honest Estate Sales and JY Dental Group.

The UPHS also thanks our many individual donors.

Current Washington State COVID protocols will be observed.