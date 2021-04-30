Help shape the future of Pierce County

Submitted by Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council District 6.

Are you interested in planning and land use and how it is done in Pierce County? The county’s Planning Commission will soon have a vacancy for its District 6 position due to the current member being at the end of their term.

Want to know more?

The Planning Commission serves as an advisory board to the Council, reviewing and providing recommendations on legislative actions that deal with planning and land use matters before the county.



Members serve four-year terms and are appointed from each of the seven Council districts. Are you interested? If yes, you can find the application online by clicking “view current vacancies”. You can also contact my office to learn more. Email Jani, or call 253-798-3308.

Volunteer with Pierce County

Maybe the Planning Commission isn’t your thing, but you still want to get involved in shaping the future of Pierce County. See a full list of the boards and commissions in Pierce County to see if one is the right fit for you. From there view the meeting days and times and a list of current vacancies.