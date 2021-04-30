153 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Apr. 29

On April 29, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 365.3 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.7 per 100,000.

Yesterday, we discontinued our COVID-19 case rate reporting and instead post the state’s case rate metric for Pierce County. You can read more about the changes in this blog.

We have also added the state’s dashboard with Roadmap to Recovery metrics to our data page. Case rate and hospitalization rate can be found under the dashboard’s COVID-19 Disease Activity tab.

We confirmed 153 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 44,064 cases and 529 deaths.

Find more information on: