O’Keeffe elected Lakewood First Lions Club President

Dave O’Keeffe was recently elected 2021/2022 president of the Lakewood First Lions Club, one of the oldest service clubs in Lakewood (1954). His term of office begins July 1. O’Keeffe is a grant writer for Highline College.

Other officers are Dr. Bob Allen, immediate past president; Ruth Anne Hickey, vice-president; Michael Brandstetter, treasurer; Lynda Jackson, secretary; Tracy Kahlo, membership chairperson 1; Susan Stremel, membership chairperson 2; Eric Warn, public relations and marketing chairperson; Sally Saunders, community service director 1, DeAnne Bennett, community service director 2; Mike Stocke, tail twister; Pete Piotrowski, lion tamer 1; and Robin Ferguson, lion tamer 2.

Prior to the pandemic, club projects included participating in Caring for Kids activities; making a difference in the sight and hearing of the youth in the Clover Park school district by doing basic hearing and vision screening at the request of school nurses; holding three celebrations a year at Springbrook Park and partnering with the Boys and Girls Club and other community organizations to provide summer and holiday programs; and diabetes education. Recycling eyeglasses and street cleanup still continues despite the virus.

Lakewood First Lions Club members adhere to two guiding philosophies – serving the Lakewood community and relishing the fun and camaraderie in doing good things. “Live like a Lion” is more than a slogan – it’s a calling. For more information go to e-clubhouse.org/sites/lakewood_first/ or call Eric Warn at 253-222-3742.