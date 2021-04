Tacoma Ministerial Alliance (TMA) will partner with Church of the Living God to host a community vaccine clinic. VALMED LLC has made 300 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available to the community.

2102 S. M St, TACOMA, WA 98405

Register by calling: 253-272-3399 or Email: thevisioncenter@comcast.net

Visit Tacoma Ministerial Alliance (tmatoday.org) for more info

