196 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases and 1 new death confirmed Apr. 28

On April 28, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 353.1 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Today, we will discontinue our COVID-19 case rate reporting and instead post the state’s case rate metric for Pierce County. We have also added the state’s dashboard with Roadmap to Recovery metrics to our data page. You can read more about the changes in this blog.

We confirmed 196 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 60s from Graham.

Our totals are 43,911 cases and 529 deaths.

