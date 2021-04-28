Walk-up clinic opens in Lakewood

You’ve told us you want easy and convenient ways to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve opened a clinic in Lakewood that will offer Pfizer vaccine Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for everyone 16 and older. We’ve posted registration links on our website, but we’ll also have extra doses on hand for 50 or so walk-in appointments a day.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at many locations. Find yours at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Read more about the clinic in this Your Reliable Source blog.