Walk-up clinic opens in Lakewood

You’ve told us you want easy and convenient ways to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve opened a clinic in Lakewood that will offer Pfizer vaccine Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for everyone 16 and older. We’ve posted registration links on our website, but we’ll also have extra doses on hand for 50 or so walk-in appointments a day.

