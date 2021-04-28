Steilacoom High School Earns Spot on U.S News & World Report 2021 Best High Schools List

U.S. News and World Report recently named Steilacoom High School to their “Best High School 2021” list. The school also received this honor in 2019 and 2020. Steilacoom High School is ranked 24th out of 689 high schools in the state of Washington. High schools around the nation were ranked on the following indicators of school quality: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, and graduation rate.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.