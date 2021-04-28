County pauses Troyer investigation

At the April 27 Pierce County Council Study Session, Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young updated Council on the status of the independent investigation. Young noted the Council-initiated investigation is on pause until the Attorney General’s Office concludes its criminal investigation into the actions of the sheriff of Jan. 27, 2021. An update on the status of the independent investigation will be provided once the Attorney General’s investigation is complete.

Council didn’t take official action to pause the investigation, instead Young learned from legal counsel that the investigator felt it best to pause the investigation until the criminal investigation was complete.

