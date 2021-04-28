Construction near the Theater District Station on Commerce Street: May 1-3 at night

In May, crews will do several construction activities at night near the Theater District Station on Commerce Street. First, the contractor will pothole near the existing station and S. 9th St. on the nights of Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 (and Monday, May 3, if needed).

Commerce St. will be closed between S. 7th St. and S. 9th St. during these nights. The contractor will return to remove part of the Theater District Station (May 10-14 at night) and install foundations for Link power poles in the station area (May 17-21 at night). On Commerce St. north of the Theater District Station, crews continue the track installation process and will excavate across S. 7th St. this week. Commerce St. is open to northbound traffic between S. 7th St. and I-705.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews will start installing pedestrian signals at S. 18th St. and will continue the Link power pole tie-ins from S. 17th St. to S. 15th St. Crews also will clean the rail, starting on the east side of MLK Jr. Way at S. 18th St. going north. “No parking” signs will be put up in advance of the rail cleaning. Please look at the dates on the signs – you may park there during the times not listed on the signs. On Division Avenue, crews continue to install track across J Street and I Street.

On E. 25th St., the contractor is installing track, curb and gutter near the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility. As soon as May 10, the contractor will close E. 25th St. in both directions between McKinley Ave. E. and E. G St. (one block) to continue the track installation.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Division Avenue, S. J Street, S. I Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of April 26

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. – street closure during the weekend of May 1 at night.

Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – southbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. – eastbound lane closure.

S. J Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division Ave.

S. I Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division Ave.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th Street to S. 15th Street – traffic restrictions.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.