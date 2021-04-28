Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now talks Congress with Kilmer and Strickland

As the COVID pandemic continues to cause its challenges to our country, despite the emergence of promising vaccines, Congress has been busy debating and passing economic stimulus packages and other legislation to deal with the ongoing crisis.

On this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll talk to Representative Derek Kilmer as well as newly-elected former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland.

Find out how both of these moderate Democrats are working together to not only keep Washington healthy, but also how they’re doing when it comes to working in a very divided Congress with extremes on both sides of the aisle.

Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College. You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

