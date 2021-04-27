Two Bates Technical College students named to All-Washington Academic Team

TACOMA, Wash. – Two Bates Technical College students have recently been named to the prestigious All-Washington Academic Team, a program that recognizes two-year college students with high academic achievements and a dedication to community service.

Civil Engineering program student Ian Karnas, 27, is a South Bend native who joined the Army as a watercraft engineer after high school. After nearly 10 years of service, he researched engineering schools to further his education. Karnas discovered Bates’ Civil Engineering program, enrolled and became active in the college Phi Theta Kappa chapter, the honor society for two-year colleges. He graduated in March and is now employed in the industry at Jacobs Engineering Group. Karnas’ five-year plan is to obtain a master’s degree in coastal engineering, and eventually earn a doctorate.

Breanna Rohde, 25, is a student enrolled in advanced manufacturing program with the ultimate career goal of becoming a mechanical engineer. Rohde knew what she wanted to do professionally early on. As a young girl, she was fascinated with how things were built. The older she grew, the more her curiosity blossomed for design, manufacturing and engineering. Along with her spouse, Rohde moved to Washington seeking a college degree with hands-on learning in manufacturing. Learning of Bates through her job, she enrolled. The working mother is on track to graduate this winter and hopes to eventually secure an automobile design and remanufacturing career.

Each All-Washington Academic Team member received a $250 scholarship from KeyBank. Rohde was ranked in the top 16 and received a $750 scholarship from Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU).

A virtual event honoring the state’s All-Washington Academic Team featured Governor Jay Inslee, and speakers from Phi Theta Kappa, State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, scholarship sponsors KeyBank, WSECU, and more.

For more information about the All-Washington Academic Team, go to spscc.edu/allwa.