The Northwest Seaport Alliance welcome’s MSC Santana service to Tacoma Harbor

Starting in May, MSC’s Santana service will feature a new rotation to the Northwest Seaport Alliance’s Tacoma Harbor.

The MSC Nerissa will be suspending its call to Los Angeles and instead call Tacoma’s Husky Terminal. The service will have a Yantian – Shanghai – Tacoma – Yantian rotation.

“The Tacoma Harbor has welcomed many extra-loader MSC vessels over the past few months, providing relief from congestion at other ports and further showing that our gateway has the capacity to meet growing demand now and in the future.” NWSA’s co-chair and Port of Tacoma Commission President Dick Marzano stated. “We are thankful to our labor partners and the BNSF who have helped keep our gateway’s operations smooth, productive and efficient. We look forward to moving more MSC cargo through this new service calling our gateway.”

MSC has shared that their appreciation for NWSA’s efficient operations stating that in the current environment the NWSA gateway “has become the most fluid of all US west coast ports.” The MSC Santana service is the fifth new service calling the NWSA gateway since the beginning of the year.