Pierce County Library System thanks community for 75 years of service

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System thanks communities for the honor of serving it for 75 years! May 1, 2021, the Library System celebrates 75 years of service 75.pcls.us.

“Happy birthday to the Library System really means a big thank you to Pierce County communities for the true honor of being the community’s choice for the discovery and exchange of information and ideas and to spark success for residents for 75 years!” said Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The communities have transformed a lot since 1946 and the Library has changed along with them to provide services meeting their most important library needs.”

Would 1946 Pierce County Library recognize 2021 Pierce County Library?

In 1946, the Library System served 55,000 people with 6,385 books, from seven locations, and 1,108 people had library cards.

Today, the Library System serves 620,000 with nearly 1 million books, movies and other items, from 20 locations and online, and 360,000 people have library cards – with many of those cards serving an entire family.

“Happy 75th birthday to my treasured Pierce County Library System!” said Gig Harbor resident Nancy Nelson. “I absolutely love and thank the library for its incredible service to our communities. Learning to read is by far the most significant experience for me and I thank libraries for that tremendous gift.”

Nelson has had a Pierce County Library card for more than 40 years.

As with most industries, a significant service difference from 1946 and today is technology. In 1946, none of the libraries envisioned space for computers or printers. Now, via the internet, people can send documents to be printed at a library and pick up copies at the curb, and they can check out books and read them instantly 24/7 from their computer, electronic tablet or phone.

Through the years services changed to meet community needs – from staff helping people research from the card catalog to now engaging with people virtually.

The Library’s commitment to connect people with valued, reliable resources at the right time continues steadfast. With the public’s investment, the Library System continues to support residents’ growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen growing and changing communities.

The Library System is celebrating and thanking communities with a community activity for all ages, featuring the highly acclaimed picture book “The Big Umbrella” by Amy June Bates and Juniper Bates, a mother-daughter team. Through StoryWalks in English and Spanish throughout the community, the Library will celebrate 75 years of service, which aligns beautifully with “The Big Umbrella” story inspiring inclusion, social consciousness and peace.

As Pierce County expands, its metaphorical umbrella, the Pierce County Library, will continue to change to meet the needs of all people in the many diverse communities, neighborhoods and families the Library is very thankful and appreciative to serve.

More information: 75.pcls.us