Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane closed this weekend

LAKEWOOD – Travelers who plan on using the northbound Interstate 5 exit to Thorne Lane are encouraged to plan additional travel time to prevent delays.

Weekend ramp closure April 30 – May 3

Starting at 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, the northbound I-5 exit 122B to Thorne Lane will close until 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 3. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the ramp for utility relocation work.

During the around-the-clock ramp closure, drivers can exit northbound I-5 at Gravelly Lake Drive, and detour south on I-5 to Thorne Lane and take the exit.

This work is part of a project that rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane interchanges in Lakewood to add capacity with high occupancy vehicle lanes on I-5.

Additional planned maintenance and construction closures can be found online at the WSDOT Pierce and Thurston County travel planner. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.