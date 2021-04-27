Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board seeks to fill four vacancies

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill four (4) vacancies on the Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board through May 21, 2024.

DESCRIPTION: The role and responsibilities of the Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board is to assist the City Council in the following areas:

The Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board shall advise the Mayor, the City Council and city staff regarding the availability and delivery of the five promises within the City. The Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board shall look for ways to develop ongoing relationships among Lakewood citizens and businesses to better deliver Promise activities to youth. To do this, the Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board will recommend individuals to serve on task forces pertaining to each of the Five Promises. The Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board shall advise the City Council in connection with Lakewood’s Promise issues as may be referred to the Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board by the City Council which may include, but is not limited to, the following: Facilitate cooperation and coordination with City staff, citizens’ groups and other entities, agencies and organizations on Lakewood’s Promise issues; Recommend to the City Council strategies to enhance awareness of, and interest in, Lakewood’s Promise which may be in cooperation with any appropriate private, civic or public agency of the City, county, state or of the federal government; Recommend ways and means of obtaining private, local, county, state or federal funds for the promotion of Lakewood’s Promise programs and projects within the City, and Represent the community and the City of Lakewood as requested by the City Council to address Lakewood’s Promise related issues. The Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board shall annually provide to the City Council a report on progress made in carrying out the Board’s responsibilities. Additional reports may be submitted when deemed appropriate by the Board or when requested by the City Council.

COMPENSATION: None.

QUALIFICATIONS: The members of the Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board shall be appointed from among members of the public to include, to the extent reasonably possible, representation from people involved with or interested in the availability and delivery of the five promises.

MEMBERSHIP: Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

TERMS OF OFFICE: Members of the Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board shall serve for a term of three years.

MEETING DATES: Meetings are held at 7:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month.

ATTENDANCE: Individuals appointed are expected to attend meetings regularly. The Council expects to be informed in the event any Committee, Board or Commission member has three unexcused absences. The Council, may in the event of three unexcused absences, dismiss the individual from service.

EXPECTATIONS: Adhere to City of Lakewood’s Code of Ethics, mutual respect among members, good listener, and flexible.

APPLICATIONS: Applications are available here or by contacting City Clerk Briana Schumacher at (253) 983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

DEADLINE: Friday, May 14, 2021.