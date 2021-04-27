Dinner’s ready for kids through YMCA

Submitted by YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

Families with kids under age 18 can pick up fresh food for dinner today and a shelf-stable meal for tomorrow through the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

The Grab-and-Go dinners are available free in Tacoma and Lakewood. The current Grab-and-Go schedule runs through June 18 at the locations listed below.

“We expanded our meals program to make sure kids have access to healthy foods,” said Diane Jackson, the Y’s marketing and development director. “According to the USDA, one in seven children in the U.S. is fighting hunger. They are even more at risk of food insecurity because of closures related to COVID-19.”

Through the Y’s Grab-and-Go program, children receive two meals. One consists of fresh, ready-to-eat healthy food that meets U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutritional guidelines for protein, grains, vegetable, fruit and dairy components. The second meal, to be consumed the following day, contains shelf-stable meal components also meeting USDA nutritional guidelines.

Grab-and-Go Meal Schedule, through June 18

Lakewood area

Lakewood Family YMCA

Monday, Wednesday, Fridays from 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Y on the Fly at New Testament Church

Monday and Fridays from 3–4:30 p.m.

Y on the Fly at Tillicum Elementary School

Tuesday and Thursdays from 3–4:30 p.m.

Tacoma area

Morgan Family YMCA

Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Y on the Fly | 4321 McKinley Ave, Tacoma

Wednesday from 12-1 p.m.

Y on the Fly | 84th Street / J Street, Tacoma

Wednesday from 12-1 p.m.

Y on the Fly | 43rd East Street / T Street, Tacoma

Wednesday from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

The YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties is a place where individuals and families from all walks of life are welcome and where they may learn, grow and thrive – together. Members and donors support the Y’s commitment to strengthen community.