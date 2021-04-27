Attend the Homestead Park Virtual Public Meeting

UNIVERSITY PLACE – Help create a bright future for Homestead Park! The University Place Parks Advisory Commission is holding a virtual public meeting to get input on potential improvements and uses for Homestead Park.

Located at 3761 Bridgeport Way W., Homestead Park encompasses 5.5 acres and includes wooded areas, walking trails, a fern grotto and a rhododendron collection. It is one of the City’s most popular and well-used parks. Given its location near the heart of the Village at Chambers Bay (formally known as Town Center) it is important that the park remain protected and nurtured as an important element of the area’s overall plan.

With that in mind, efforts to update Homestead Park will examine the park’s existing assets as well as how it might contribute to economic development efforts, especially given its proximity to the Village at Chambers Bay, City Hall and proposed new development on the old City Hall property at Windmill Village.

This is your chance to share your thoughts on how you want Homestead Park to look and be used in the future.

Please join the discussion on Wednesday, April 28 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom or by phone.

If you can’t attend the meeting virtually, or even if you plan to do so, let us know your thoughts on how the City should update this popular park to reflect current community needs and wishes by participating in the Homestead Park Survey from April 14-30.

Take the survey here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/HomesteadPark

Recommendations will be presented to the City Council on June 7.

