226 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Apr. 26

On April 26, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 242.1 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 226 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 80s from Central Pierce County.

On April 24, we confirmed 275 cases. On April 25, we confirmed 233 cases.

Today we removed 7 deaths from our cumulative total that occurred between April and June 2020. We recorded these deaths as COVID-19 deaths before we had our death review process in place. Since June 2020, we have reviewed each death to confirm it was caused by COVID-19 before we report them.

Our totals are 43,572 cases and 525 deaths.

Last week we added a new map to our metrics page to show the percentage of people who have received at least one vaccine dose for each census tract in Pierce County. Learn more about the map.

