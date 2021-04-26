Promising Futures: Tillicum 5th grader Damian Cruz

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Tillicum Elementary School fifth grader Damian Cruz.

He loves school. No matter the subject or work required, Damian is enthusiastic about learning and being in the classroom. His favorite subject is math, and he has enjoyed the challenge of learning how to divide fractions this year.

“You can tell he has a passion for school and can’t get enough of it,” said Tillicum teacher Angel Sheldon. “Better yet, he brings an attitude that helps get his classmates excited about school, too.”

Damian enjoys the opportunity to explore new subjects and discover new information. He’s excited to continue learning in middle school next year and looks forward to going to college in the future so he can keep his commitment to lifelong learning going strong.