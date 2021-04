The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill one (1) position representing the private property owners on the on the American Lake – Lake Management District Advisory Committee. The term of the vacant position is through June 2, 2024. To view the full notice of vacancy and application click here. Applications are due by Friday, May 14, 2021.

For additional information please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or by phone at 253-983-7705.