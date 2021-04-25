Support Still Available for Businesses Disrupted by COVID-19

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – COVID-19 remains an active public health threat and a disruption to local businesses. Numerous relief programs remain active to support businesses disrupted by the pandemic.

At a national level, the Small Business Administration administers several relief programs. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) offers forgivable loans used to retain workers. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program offers low-interest, long-payback loans for businesses losing revenue due to the pandemic. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund offers grants towards payroll and other eligible expenses. Shuttered Venue Operators Grants are available to theaters, museums, and other venues. SBA debt relief programs may assist with certain loan commitments.

At the state level, the Department of Commerce maintains a list of available grants. Extensions and payment plans are available for taxes due to the state. WSDA Relief and Recovery Grants are available to craft beverage and agritourism businesses.

At the local level, Pierce County Rollback Grants are available to businesses disrupted by the recent Phase 2 rollback. An accelerated outdoor seating permit is available to Lakewood restaurants that wish to expand outdoor service.

Several deadlines are rapidly approaching. Pierce County Rollback Grant applications are due April 23 and WSDA Relief and Recovery Grant applications are due April 26.

“Local restaurants give Lakewood flavor. Diverse local businesses gives us our dynamic culture. By connecting disrupted businesses with resources, we aim to preserve our unique character and healthy local economy.” – Becky Newton, Economic Development Manager