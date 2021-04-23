Strickland Appointed Vice Chair of Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials

On April 21, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) was appointed Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials in the 117th Congress by the Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) and Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-NJ).

“As the new Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials, I’m looking forward to working alongside Subcommittee Chair Donald Payne, Jr., Committee Chair Peter DeFazio, Committee Members, and the Biden administration to advance transformational infrastructure policy,” Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland said. “Equitable infrastructure investment changes lives. With U.S. freight shipments expected to rise 30 percent over the next 20 years, and nearly 140,000 workers in our rail industry, we know that our economic success hinges upon the success of our rail system, and on the employment and safety of our rail workers. With smart, green, sustainable investments, our subcommittee will play a crucial role in boosting jobs, protecting commuters and workers, and building a brighter future for all.”

“Representative Strickland will be an effective advocate for the people of Washington State and the nation, as we work with President Biden to dramatically increase investment in passenger rail and ensure its safety,” Chair DeFazio said. “I look forward to working with her in this new role, and I am confident she will bring new ideas and energy to all aspects of the subcommittee and its work.”

“I want to welcome Rep. Marilyn Strickland as the new Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials,” Chair Donald M. Payne, Jr. said. “I look forward to working with her to improve our nation’s infrastructure.”

The subcommittee has jurisdiction over the economic and safety regulation of railroads and the agencies that administer those regulations, including the Federal Railroad Administration (which oversees Amtrak) and the Surface Transportation Board. The Subcommittee also has jurisdiction over the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), which provides regulations and safety oversight of pipelines and pipeline facilities, as well as overseeing the transportation of hazardous materials.

