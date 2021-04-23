Steilacoom Town Administrator April 23 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 4, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/87073026700

Planning Commission – May 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86930414573

Civil Service Commission – May 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/81990232886

Preservation and Review Board – April 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/87873435137

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Lucas Field Dedication:

On behalf of Dr. Weight, please join us for the dedication of Lucas Field on Monday, April 26, at 3:30 pm. The ceremony will occur immediately prior to the regularly scheduled SHS varsity softball game and will be held outdoors, rain or shine. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing rules in accordance with state mandates for outdoor gatherings.

Positions Open:

The Town is currently advertising for:

Summer Camp seasonal positions.

Public Works Street and Parks seasonal positions.

Information is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Confidential Document Shredding Event:

Last Saturday’s confidential document shredding event was highly successful with approximately 1 ½ document shredding trucks filled by noon. Additionally, over $1,800 and approximately 650 pounds of food were collected for the food bank. Thank you to all who participated and who helped by volunteering.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Notice of Public Hearing of the Historic Preservation and Review Board for proposal to restore opening in contributing building at 1706 Commercial Street.

2. Notice of Public Hearing of the Historic Preservation and Review Board for proposal of new single-family residence at Puyallup St & Steilacoom Blvd.

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is now open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. $190/week. Discounts for siblings, military, and students qualifying for free/reduced price lunch. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 77 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

7 medical aid responses

18 suspicious circumstance/security checks

2 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

12 traffic stops

5 parking enforcement responses

2 responses for residential or business alarms

1 response for narcotics in public

2 responses for noise disturbances

Crimes against persons

4 incidents of domestic violence/disturbance

1 incident of alleged sexual assault of a child from years’ prior; investigation is ongoing

1 incident of threats

Crimes against property

1 incident of theft

1 incident of fraud

Public Safety is aware of the recent court verdict that was reached in Minnesota. The latest intelligence indicates no specific threats to Pierce County or Washington. There are several demonstrations currently scheduled through the weekend, ranging from Everett to Tacoma to Omak.

Public Safety has been made aware of concerns regarding late-night activity in the area of Hewitt Dr. Please find the following data regarding those concerns:

Since Jan of 2020, we have received a total of 25 calls for service related to noise disturbances, alleged narcotics activities, or suspicious persons/vehicles in this area. Of those calls for service: 16 involved vehicles that were unfamiliar to the area 3 incidents involved vehicles registered nearby 6 incidents were not related to vehicles parking in the area. **4 of these 25 incidents were discovered by our patrol officers during proactive presence in the area, with the remaining 21 called in by residents.



Over these past 15 months, in roughly half of these 16 pertinent cases, upon the arrival of our police officers, the vehicle(s) were already in the process of leaving, or quickly left after being contacted by law enforcement.

Based upon this data, it would appear that posted signage may have resulted in not more than 8 parking tickets having been issued over the past 15 months. Despite a ticket being issued, “no parking” signage would not authorize police to “force” a vehicle to leave immediately, such as through a lawful vehicle impound.

The other consideration with prohibiting parking in the area is where the parking would actually be prohibited. If the prohibition is only in the area of the trailhead, drivers will likely park a little further down and walk to the trailhead. If only one side of the street is prohibited for parking, drivers will likely park on the other side of the street. If parking becomes prohibited on both sides of Hewitt Dr and for a significant length of Hewitt Dr, we may unintentionally impact a larger portion of residents than we intend to help.

Ultimately, “no parking” signs may grant us enhanced ability to encourage compliance with the desires of some of the residents in the neighborhood. However, a caution to consider is that laws must be enforced equally, and the data demonstrates that we may snag our own residents in this prospective dragnet. Additionally, how the signage may be implemented could have broader impacts to that neighborhood than may be desired. Finally, according to the data, the signs could result in an impact in the area of about 8 estimated instances, across 15 months (about 1 incident for every 2 months, on average).

Public Safety is not equipped to process first-time concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), and residents must instead utilize South Sound 911 for those non-renewal applications. In response to COVID-19, South Sound 911 has implemented a new partnership to help meet demand for CPLs. More information can be found here: tinyurl.com/yurhkj6f

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

During COVID, please call our office at (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange any of the following:

Free firearm locks

Prescription drug disposal

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued mowing and maintaining rights-of-way; completed erosion control inspections at various building sites throughout Town; applied herbicides along roadways and sidewalks; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Roundabout:

The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project went out to bid on Thursday. Bids will be opened on May 12, 2021 with a recommendation made to Council scheduled for May 18th. A strip map of the project may be viewed on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org. A fact sheet and vehicle tracking table are also available.

Annual Town Roadside Herbicide Applications:

The Town’s roadsides will get an annual makeover this spring and summer.

An initial application of herbicides to combat weeds along road shoulders has started and will continue through August. Targeted noxious weeds and brush control applications will occur through the end of November as needed. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used.

The Town uses Cheetah Pro along rights-of-way adjacent to roads and Mirimichi primarily on sidewalks. (The Town has discontinued the use of Round-up.) Both are applied only by certified pesticide applicators using manufacturer’s recommendations and under the guidance and inspection of the USDA.

Town of Steilacoom road crews will also mow, cut brush and trim trees along roads during the spring and summer, however, the extent of this work this year may be reduced due to COVID-19 impacts. The work, which will be carried out weather permitting, is part of the Town’s integrated roadside vegetation management program.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked on the City of Lakewood’s streetlights in accordance with our interlocal agreement; energized new wire on Stevens Street in the vicinity of Shephard Street; inspected conduits for new homes in Tasanee Court and Norberg Estates phase 2; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with a side-sewer repair at the Community Center; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a side-sewer at the Community Center which had been damaged/blocked by tree roots; inspected the contractor’s work at the Marietta Street lift station; installed two water meters in Norberg Estates phase 2; inspected a new side-sewer in the Tasanee Development; jetted sewer mains throughout Town; completed a hose replacement on the sewer jet; and performed other maintenance activities.

Marietta Street Lift Station Upgrade Project:

The contractor for the Marietta Street lift station upgrade project commenced work excavating the area around the lift station. This project should take approximately four weeks.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The one-man crew supported a volunteer work party at Farrell’s Marsh; continued mowing around facilities and in parks as time and weather allowed; and performed other maintenance activities. Thank you to Roberta Black and Jana for all the garden work they have done at the Community Center and the Public Works facility.

Other:

5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll

Usher in spring with a healthy and fun Steilacoom event while making an impact on the lives of others at risk of hunger! Sunday, 25 April 2021: Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll to support the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry. Suggested minimum donation of $10/person or $20/family. Choose your start time between 9 AM and noon.

The 5K non-timed, non-competitive event includes scenic views and trails. Local historians and Steilacoom Tribal members will be posted at historic sites along the 1 Mile route, eager to share Steilacoom’s fascinating past. Register online with your donation at www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-registration/ by 22 April for a chance to win a unique, custom-made bird house. Up to 2 additional raffle tickets for each sales receipt dated between 17 and 25 April from any Steilacoom business. Drawing will be held 25 April at noon at the SHMA patio. Need not be present to win. All donors receive a Steilacoom Kiwanis bandana. Start and in-person registration will be at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio at Rainier and Main St. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson at nehenders@comcast.net.

Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 8th from 9:00 to 12:00 in the multipurpose court on Lafayette Street next to the Bair Bistro. There will be a variety of plants: perennials, annuals, groundcovers, shrubs, bulbs and vegetable and herb starts. This is a great time to fill up your garden with some new and different plants. Garden-related items will also be on sale. And do not forget Mother’s Day is the next day!!!

Proceeds from the sale support the Garden Club civic projects including the flowerpots in downtown, the scarecrows around town and the contest in the fall and the Christmas swags around town and for the 42nd Military Memorial. The Garden Club has been providing civic beautification projects for Steilacoom since the 1920’s, so this is an organization you want to support.

DONATIONS OF PLANTS are needed! We appreciate your support by bringing plants to the site the previous day with a label (so we know how to sort them). We ask that no invasive plant species be donated, e.g., Shasta Daisies.

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling:

Residents who do not have a computer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call for assistance at (253) 798-8900. This telephone number is staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 4 pm.

Fraud Alert – Coronavirus:

Scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the Coronavirus.

Here are some tips to help you keep the scammers at bay:

Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Golf Tournament:

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding their first annual golf tournament on May 15, 2021 at Meadow Park Golf Course. Register and pay online at tinyurl.com/shmagolf. Additional information may be found at steilacoomhistorical.org.

Steilacoom Ferry Landing Ramp Repair

What’s Happening

Pierce County is replacing the main hydraulic cylinder on the Steilacoom Ferry ramp transfer span which will improve the operation of the transfer span. The work is expected to run from March 1 to the end of April.

This work will take place at night Sunday through Thursday from 8:45 p.m.- 5:15 a.m. A barge will provide the contractor with equipment and materials to complete the work. The contractor hired to do the work is American Construction with a bid of $420,000.

Impacts to the Ferry Schedule

Due to the work, there will be impacts to the ferry schedule:

The first ferry run will depart from Anderson Island outbound to Steilacoom at 5:15 a.m. Mon.- Thurs.

The final ferry run of the day will be departing Steilacoom at 8:35 p.m. Mon.- Thurs.

There will be no impact to the ferry schedule Friday evenings, Saturday morning or evening, or Sunday morning.

No impacts to the Ketron Island ferry schedule.

Boat Float:

During the construction on the ferry landing, the Town’s boat float will be closed to the public.

Coast Guard Training:

The Coast Guard will be conducting periodic training through May aboard the ferries and in the terminal areas.