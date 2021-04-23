Dr. Kathi Weight earns Neural Education Change Agency Award

The Neural Education Institute for Connecting Neuroscience with Teaching and Learning presented Dr. Kathi Weight, Steilacoom Historical School District Superintendent, with the Neural Education Change Agency Award in recognition of her leadership with positive system-level changes implemented by the school district.

Neural Education is a Washington non-profit organization whose mission is to accelerate learning equity so all children can reach their potential. Steilacoom Historical School District was the first district in the country to become recognized as a Neural Education Champion District.

Over 70 SHSD staff members are currently Certified Neural Educators with a goal to train all staff in the district. Neural Education training is regularly integrated into all district professional development with a focus on translating neuroscience research into practical teaching and learning tools that can be applied in classrooms to benefit all learners. Understanding how the brain works, what stimulates it and how to harness the connections in a positive way is at the center of the district’s focus on social emotional learning.

“Our partnership with Neural Education has completely transformed our school district and I am thrilled to work with smart people who readily embrace this work on behalf of students,” said Dr. Weight. “This powerful professional learning has changed instruction and is now at the heart of our work. As a system, we wholeheartedly believe in teaching with a neural lens, and the strategies and skills we have learned through Neural Education is changing lives through teacher practice. It is creating the schools our kids deserve.”

Dr. Jen McDonald, Steilacoom Historical School District Board Chair, expressed her support, stating “Kathi’s dedication to Neural Education and social-emotional learning is already showing significant results in our district. The entire board supports this ongoing work and we are lucky to have a superintendent like Dr. Weight leading this effort.”

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.