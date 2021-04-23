Brett Johnson to ‘Build a Better Tacoma’ as he announces his campaign for Tacoma City Council District 6

Tacoma, WA – Brett Johnson has announced his intentions to run for Tacoma City Council District 6. As a small business owner, veteran, and resident of Tacoma, Johnson believes that building the city starts at ground level. Growing up in various areas across Tacoma has offered Johnson a unique perspective on how to provide our local community with safety, equity and security for the future.

Johnson is passionate about coming up with solutions for the housing issues plaguing Tacoma, promoting living wage jobs, implementing transportation and infrastructure change, making Tacoma a more equitable and inclusive environment and addressing mental health and addiction services.

Johnson is a Tacoma-native, born at St. Joseph hospital. His parents both come from families of six children and his grandparents on both sides are long-time Tacoma residents. Johnson spent his elementary years living in Tacoma’s eastside where he attended Rogers Elementary and participated in Eastside Boys & Girls football and basketball. After completing 5th grade Johnson’s family relocated to Tacoma’s North End where he attended St. Patrick middle school and graduated from Stadium High School.

After high school Johnson moved to Miami, FL where he lived with family and attended junior college. He took a job on an American flagged cruise ship that was based out of Hawaii and served as a Merchant Mariner.

After completing his Merchant Mariner contract, Johnson enlisted in the United States Air Force where he became a journeyman air traffic controller and earned a degree in Airway Science & Air Traffic Management. Johnson then used those credentials to become a Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controller and National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) member. Always on the hunt for a bigger challenge, Johnson then accepted a position to be a civilian air traffic controller for NATO at Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan.

After nearly 10 years of living away from the Northwest, Johnson realized that Tacoma was in fact his “City of Destiny” and he moved home where he has been a local business owner since 2010.

In addition to being a business owner, Johnson is currently a member of the Sound Transit Citizen Oversight Panel, as well as, an elected Precinct Committee Officer in the 27th district.

Johnson is widely regarded as an outside the box problem solver and big picture thinker. With his broad background and unique skill set, he is the perfect candidate to take the lead in setting our social priorities, preparing our local economy for the future and putting Tacoma on a path to more equity and opportunity for EVERY resident of Tacoma.

“Tacoma is my home and the citizens are my neighbors,” Johnson said. “Tacoma has gone through massive growth and change over the past ten years. I am dedicated to being a solution-based leader who will work tirelessly to make Tacoma the best place to live, work and explore for every resident.”

If you would like to interview the candidate, please contact: info@brettforcouncil.org.

For more information please visit brettforcouncil.org/