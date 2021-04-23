Bike Month: Play Bike Bingo to Win Prizes

Tacoma, WA – Celebrate Bike Month by participating in Downtown On the Go’s (DOTG) Bike Bingo Event between May 6th and June 4th! Get your Bingo Card (starting on May 6th) at our website, Facebook or Instagram pages, then check off boxes by completing activities, visiting locations, and learning about bike infrastructure in Tacoma. Win a prize by completing a single-row bingo or complete a “black out” bingo to be entered to win a grand prize.

Please submit photos for each completed bingo space at DowntownOnTheGo.org in order to receive prizes. Completed Bingo cards can be submitted via email, in-person at DOTG’s booth at the June 3rd Broadway Farmers Market, or by June 4th at 2nd Cycle at any point before the deadline. Winners will be notified via email, and prizes can be picked up at the DOTG booth at the June 3rd Broadway Farmers Market or at 2nd Cycle.

DOTG is proud to join organizations across Tacoma-Pierce County to celebrate the many benefits of bicycling for transportation and recreation this May. In light of these unprecedented times – this Bike Month will look different from years past – but organizations participating in Bike Month will be sharing bicycling-related resources, activities, and tips throughout the month. Get more info about Bike Month here, and follow Tacoma Mobility on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date with events and activities.

Thank you to the DOTG volunteer Bike Committee and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Communities of Interest for supporting our Bike Month events.

For more information on DOTG’s cycling events, visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.