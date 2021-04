We are seeking qualified individual(s) or organization(s) to provide consulting, facilitated learning, and coaching focused on recommendations from the first phase of WorkForce Central’s equity and anti-racism work. Equity Consulting Services secured through this RFQQ will be funded to a maximum of $50,000 for single or multiple contracts and are anticipated to begin May 17, 2021 and end by June 30, 2022. Learn more at WorkForce Central’s website.

