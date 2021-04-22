Three online programs focus on military history of early Washington Territory

Submitted by Walter Neary, Historic Fort Steilacoom Association.

Join us as three speakers this coming spring and summer will be diving deep into the military history of Washington Territory before the Civil War.

Historic Fort Steilacoom Association in Lakewood will be hosting these talks for members only at 2pm on April 25, May 16 and July 16.

April 25: “The evolution of mountain artillery in the American West.” Cannons that could be hauled over mountains were key to the Army’s actions in the 1850s. Military historian Colonel (Retired) Paul R. Rosewitz discusses the artillery used by the regular army stationed at Fort Steilacoom and around the American West. More information.

May 16: “From Schuylkill Arsenal to Fort Steilacoom: U.S. Army Clothing & Equipage.” Historian Ephriam D. Dickson III will talk about clothing and equipping the soldiers of Fort Steilacoom in Washington Territory. Dickson will emphasize how Schuylkill Arsenal near Philadelphia, supplied the entire Army and was utilized before and during and after the Civil War. More information.

July 18: “The myth of the M1855 rifle musket: Weapons of the Coeur d’Alene War of 1858.” Firearms were a big factor in the success of the Army in military campaigns in tough and evolving situations. Historian Chris Fischer will talk about how maybe too much credit has been given to the M1855 rifle musket during that campaign. More information.

People can join the Historic Fort Steilacoom Association at a starting cost of $15 to $20 via historicfortsteilacoom.org/support/ where more information is available about the museum. Members’ donations support preservation of the four remaining buildings from 1858 and 1859.

Historic Fort Steilacoom Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing and preserving the first U.S. Army post in Puget Sound. Fort Steilacoom occupies an important position in the history the Pacific Northwest. The fort played a significant role in the settling of Washington Territory. Beginning with its establishment in 1849 and ending with its closure in 1868, Fort Steilacoom served as a beacon of American power and promise, promoting the migration of settlers to Washington and securing American interests in the region.