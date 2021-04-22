Pierce College announces 2021 All-Washington Academic Team members

In recognition of their high academic achievements, four outstanding Pierce College students were recently named to the 2021 All-Washington Academic Team. Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, introduced the All-USA Academic Team to honor students for their scholastic achievement and community service efforts.

The students who comprise the All-Washington Academic Team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom has selected Justin Tran and Terrance Williams. Pierce College Puyallup has selected Constanza Macarena Valencia Lopez and Slava Peshkilev.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom

Justin Tran

Justin Tran has overcome a great deal of adversity to earn his well-deserved position on Pierce College’s All-Washington Academic Team. He has worked incredibly hard to earn his 3.84 grade point average, in spite of experiencing adversities with basic necessities throughout his educational journey. With strong determination and resolve, Justin is well on his way to earning a bachelor’s degree in engineering as he pursues his dream career as a software engineer.

Terrance Williams

As a military veteran, Terrance Williams has long served his community with dedication and strong leadership. He continues to give back to the community today through coaching youth sports. His goal is to lead by example, providing his young athletes with a positive example of what it takes to be a good leader. Terrance is pursuing a career in physical therapy and plans to continue his education to eventually earn his doctorate.

Pierce College Puyallup

Constanza Macarena Valencia Lopez

As an international student from Chile, Constanza Macarena Valencia Lopez came to the United States to pursue a better future for herself. Inspired by her love of animals, Constanza is working hard toward her achieving her dream of earning her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, with the ultimate goal of specializing in wildlife and exotic animal management. She plans to continue her educational journey at Washington State University.

Slava Peshkilev

After growing up in Russia, Slava Peshkilev taught himself English by watching YouTube videos at the age of 16 with the goal of studying at an American college. Only one year later, Slava finds himself working toward his associate degree in digital design at Pierce College. Although it is not easy to study alone in a foreign country, Slava is looking forward to completing his degree before entering the work force to pursue his dream career.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.