Law requires on-site points of contact for students in foster care

Legislation signed into law by the governor requires each public school to designate a contact for students experiencing foster care to coordinate services and resources.

Senate Bill 5184, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), had unanimous support.

“I was successful because of my points of contact at critical stages of my life. In order to be successful and meet their goals, youth need caring adults who pay attention to their needs,” Nobles said. “It takes a village.”

Current law requires liaisons at the school district level. SB 5184 adds a layer of support for students experiencing foster care by having a contact at each public school. It also requires district liaisons to train the on-site contacts.

“These students are our responsibility, and the least we can do is guarantee that someone will be looking out for them where they are every day,” said Nobles.