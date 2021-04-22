JBLM hosts annual Kids’ Fest April 24; First-of-its-kind children’s museum on JBLM opens the same day

The annual JBLM Kids’ Fest is Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cowan Stadium on JBLM Lewis Main, as well as the MWR Fest Tent, Child and Youth Services Field, and Freedom Park Areas.

Kids’ Fest is an annual April event at JBLM to coincide with The Month of the Military Child. The event lets the JBLM community show its support for military children and get creative at the same time.

Kids’ Fest was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. At Saturday’s event, COVID-19 mitigation will be followed, including hand-sanitation stations, masks and physical distancing.

Here’s what’s planned for Kids’ Fest:

Sports — Football and baseball skills competitions, obstacle course, basketball shooting, mini golf

Games — Ring toss, fishing game, pick a duck, corn hole, can toss, milk bottle throw, topple a can, duck game and more. There will also be a Super Smash Bros. competition in the MWR Fest

Crafts and activities — Balloon education, bubbles with recycling materials, balance butterfly and pinwheels, coloring books, temporary tattoos, preparedness guides, crafts, photo booth and more

Free bowling at Bowl Arena Lanes 1–7 p.m. Lanes available each hour. Families must call 253-967-4661 and make reservations ahead of time.

Children’s Museum at JBLM Ribbon Cutting

JBLM and Greentrike will open the new Children’s Museum at JBLM at 10 a.m. April 24.

The Children’s Museum at JBLM, converted the base’s old skating rink into a satellite facility of Children’s Museum of Tacoma, the first of its kind on a military installation.

The Children’s Museum at JBLM is the result of a partnership between Greentrike, whose programs include the Children’s Museum of Tacoma and Play to Learn Pierce County, and the JBLM Child and Youth Programs. The museum will serve the children of military families with an emphasis on early learners and those experiencing special needs.