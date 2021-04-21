Strickland Leads Letter Urging Secure, Sustainable Path Forward for US-North Korea Relations

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) led a letter encouraging the Biden Administration to consider a secure and sustainable path forward for U.S.-North Korea relations as the Administration conducts its North Korea policy review.

The letter encourages the Administration to work hand-in-hand with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, including South Korea, to advance peace and to ensure that we are supporting each other’s diplomatic efforts. Given that the world looks to the U.S. for global leadership, this is an opportunity to build trust, foster peace and move toward denuclearization in support of our interests and our treaty allies, including South Korea.

Strickland was joined in sending the letter by Representatives Nikema Williams (GA-5), Jake Auchincloss (MA-4), Sara Jacobs (CA-53), Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-3), Ro Khanna (CA-7), Mark Pocan (WI-2), James P. McGovern (MA-2), Jim Costa (CA-16), Karen Bass (CA-37), Grace Meng (NY-6), and Jan Schakowsky (IL-9). The letter was endorsed by over 30 organizations.