Steilacoom Councilmember Neal awarded with Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Roger Neal, Councilmember, Town of Steilacoom recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

Those who earn the advanced certificate continue to strive for excellence by attending conferences and trainings, serving their community, and further developing leadership skills.

“Cities and towns around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King.

“Our Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership recognizes mayors and councilmembers who continue to enhance the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

To earn the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership, Councilmember Neal completed more than 60 hours of training credits and demonstrated community service.

Councilmember Neal has served on the Steilacoom Town Council since 2018. He currently represents the town on the Pierce County Regional Council, serves on the AWC’s Education Advisory Committee and was a 2021 judge for the Municipal Excellence Award.

Roger is also a Board member of the Pacific Harbors Council, Boy Scouts of America, a member of Steilacoom Kiwanis, the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, the Steilacoom Parks and Trails committee an a volunteer for the Nourish Food Bank.

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s 281 cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.