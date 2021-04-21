Caring for Kids Says Thank You

Caring for Kids wants to thank everyone who participated in our online auction. We appreciate your love and support of our kids and families in need. Our team is working every day to make a difference.

Hopefully, we will be able to hold our Ready to Learn Fairs in August. If not, we will again send the filled backpacks out through the schools. Last year at the beginning of the year we provided 3,536 filled backpacks. We just ordered and received 3,000 backpacks for $4.45 each, which will be combined with the 550 we have in stock.

Through First Book we were able to purchase two pallets of Disney books for ages 4-8 years of age with each pallet being valued at $10,135.50. We only paid $350 plus tax for each pallet. This was very exciting after giving a $17 Disney Book to every kindergartener and preschool child in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place School Districts for Read Across America.

For Easter we had our celebration at Springbrook Park partnering with the Lion’s Club. We usually have an Easter Egg Hunt, but instead we had a bucket handout with candy, toys and stuffed animals.

During the week we still continue to fill orders for clothing, hygiene products, school supplies, emergency food, beds, pillows, blankets, hygiene products, crafts, color books and crayons.

