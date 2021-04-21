207 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Apr. 20

On April 20, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 209.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 207 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 42,253 cases and 527 deaths.

