The Wedding Showcase returns to the Environmental Services Building April 24-25

The Wedding Showcase at the Environmental Services Building (ESB) will connect people planning one of the most memorable days of their lives with up to 12 different vendors on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for a group of up to five people, and pre-registration is required.

Raffle tickets will be handed out upon entry for a chance to win prizes each day. Guests 21 years of age and older (with ID) will receive a beverage sample upon entry, courtesy of beverage partner and Wedding Showcase vendor, KemperSports.

Brides- and grooms-to-be, wedding parties, families, and friends are invited to experience the majestic views of the Puget Sound from the ESB at Chambers Creek Regional Park, located at 9850 64th St. W in University Place.

Meet the area’s premier wedding professionals and complete your wedding planning in one day. Attendees will be greeted by a variety of vendors including:

Sample wedding set-up decorated by American Party Place.

Entertainment by Music De-Lite DJ/MC Service.

Photographers Mike Tabolsky and Matthew Ellis.

Preferred caterers Jonz Catering and Snuffin’s.

Food trucks Bliss Creamery and Sirius Woodfired Pizza.

Bridal looks by local salon & spa Brassfield’s on-site hair stylists.

Other unique vendors including Ben Bridge Jewelers, Bloom Bowl & Ice Sculptures, Men’s Wearhouse, and Plan Your “I Do.”

Pre-registration is required for this event. For a full list of activities and exhibitors, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/weddingshowcase.

To learn more about the Environmental Services Building (ESB), call 253-798-4141 or e-mail pceventrental@piercecountywa.gov.

To ensure guest safety, the event will be held mostly outdoors with pre-registration required to comply with capacity regulations. Masks are required. Thank you in advance for practicing safe social distancing.