McHargue named Educator of the Month

Misty McHargue is Lakewood Rotary’s Educator of the Month for April, 2012. Misty teaches second graders at Hillside Elementary School in the Clover Park School District.

Hillside Elementary School is located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. April is also the Month of the Military Child, so it is even more special to recognize an educator from one of our schools that directly supports our military-dependent students.

Misty is an exceptional teacher who strives to develop positive relationships with her students and learn about their interests beyond the classroom. She cultivates a sense of belonging in her classroom, and her passion for teaching and learning is clearly evident in the engagement of her students.

Her students describe her as wonderful, amazing, smart and helpful. She goes above and beyond to meet the social-emotional and academic needs of her students.

Misty is highly professional. She is prepared, knowledgeable, and optimistic. This year, Misty did an amazing job teaching her own class while supporting many guest teachers and classroom changes. She is a leader who ensured that her team remained cohesive and student learning progressed.

Joining Lakewood Rotary in honoring Misty were Clover Park School District Superintendent and fellow Rotarian Ron Banner, Executive Director of Elementary Education Megan Eakin and Hillside Elementary School Principal David Young.