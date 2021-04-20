Let Clover Park Technical College Do the Cooking on May 14

You’ve never been to a drive-through like this! Gourmet ingredients and careful preparation come together to make your Friday night special, with proceeds supporting CPTC students.

On Friday, May 14, celebrate the end of your work week with dinner made by students in CPTC’s award-winning Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts programs.

Drive onto campus and pick up a complete three-course dinner in a box. This mouth-watering meal features:

choice of:

roasted herb-crusted half chicken ~or~ 10oz ribeye steak with herb butter

dinner roll

green beans

garlic mashed potatoes

house-made dessert

Our own Pastry Arts program students will prepare a mouth-watering dessert to top off every delectable meal.

Each boxed dinner for one includes a complimentary wine glass. Purchase a Wine Pull Add-on Ticket to pick up a bottle with your dinner or fill your new glass with your favorite beverage from home.

Your purchase makes it possible for the CPTC Foundation to provide scholarships, emergency assistance, and vital support to CPTC and its students.

Pre-order your gourmet boxed dinner now! Dinners and Wine Pull Tickets quantities are limited and will be available for drive-thru pick-up on Friday, May 14.

Reserve your meal boxes today. Details about pick-up timing and ticket sales are on the website.

The CPTC Foundation knows our students need support now more than ever in a world where COVID-19 exists. The CPTC Foundation has combined our action and oversight with funding to make the biggest impact where the need is greatest. The funds raised through this auction will provide scholarships and emergency assistance to CPTC students in need, and vital support to meet the immediate needs of CPTC and its students.

Help us reach our goal of raising $65,000 for student scholarships and emergency relief today.