Kilmer Announces Over $632 Million to Keep Washington Child Care Providers on the Job, Lower Costs for Working Families

On April 16, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced over $632 million for Washington child care providers to open safely, keep workers on the payroll, and lower costs for hardworking families.

“As the dad of two kiddos, I know that working families in our region and around the country depend on affordable and accessible child care. Child care gives parents the opportunity to participate in the workforce and provides valuable educational opportunities for kids. That’s why I voted to pass the American Rescue Plan, which included a number of provisions aimed to help child care businesses, enhance access to child care, and support kids and parents alike,” said Rep. Kilmer. “This bill provides reassurance to families that their kids will be cared for during these unprecedented times and provides stabilization to child care providers who need to maintain their businesses during this pandemic. I’ll keep working to ensure Congress takes steps to support child care workers and protect access to child care during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The funding comes as part of two programs Kilmer helped create through the American Rescue Plan:

Nearly $390 million from the child care stabilization fund to help child care providers to reopen or stay open, provide safe and healthy learning environments, keep workers on payroll, and provide mental health supports for educators and children, and

Over $243 million in more flexible funding for Washington to make child care more affordable for more families, increase access to high-quality care for families receiving subsidies, increase compensation for early childhood workers, and meet other care needs in the state.

The funding will go to the state, which will allocate it to specific providers and families.

In addition, Tribes nationwide were awarded over $1.1 billion through the two child care programs.