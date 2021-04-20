Crews install track across I Street on Division Avenue this week

As soon as Wednesday, April 21, crews will advance the track installation on the south side of Division Avenue across I Street. At that time, Division Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Yakima Avenue, and both J St. and I St. will be closed south of Division Avenue for about a half-block. These traffic conditions will be in place for about three weeks. To complete this work as quickly as possible, the contractor will work on Saturdays on Division Avenue, starting as early as 7 a.m. In addition, crews will pull rail into Division Avenue on Thursday, May 22 at 5 a.m. Please follow the detour on MLK Jr. Way, 6th Avenue and St. Helens and allow a little extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

Crews continue to install track on Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 7th Street, including curb, gutter, crosswalks and paving. Along Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th St. to S. 7th St., crews will continue tying-in the Link power poles to the electrical system. The contractor may start installing push-button signals at MLK Jr. Way and S. 18th St. On E. 25th St., the contractor is installing track, curb and gutter near the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to continue the track installation on E. 25th St., closing E. 25th St. in both directions between E. G St. and McKinley Ave. E. as soon as April 26. In early May, the contractor plans to advance the track installation on Commerce St. to S. 9th St. Last week, crews completed the track installation in the Division Ave. and MLK Jr. Way intersection, and opened MLK Jr. Way to two-way traffic.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Division Avenue, S. J Street, S. I Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of April 19

Where

Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to S. I St. – eastbound lane closure. Will extend to Yakima Ave. on April 21.

S. J Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division Ave.

S. I Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division Ave., starting on April 21.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th Street to S. 7th Street – traffic restrictions.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to underground utilities and track installation.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.