91 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Apr. 19

On April 19, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 213.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 91 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 60s from Lakewood.

On April 17, we confirmed 190 cases. On April 18, we confirmed 238 cases.

Our totals are 42,046 cases and 524 deaths.

