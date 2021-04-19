Strickland Announces Diverse Community Project Funding Advisory Panel

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) proudly announced a diverse Advisory Panel for the FY 2022 Community Project Funding (CPF) process. The new CPF program allows each Member of Congress to recommend up to 10 projects for direct federal funding to the House Committee on Appropriations. These projects must demonstrate community need and benefits as well as be able to use funding in FY 2022. The CPF Panel, made up of community leaders, is helping the Congresswoman narrow down the numerous CPF requests received to the Top Ten that will bring the greatest benefit to communities within the 10th congressional district, and that meet the committee’s requirements.

“The Community Project Funding process presents a new way for me to highlight local projects which are poised to bring immediate benefits to our community in the South Sound, and to give qualified community non-profit and governmental organizations a better shot at securing federal funding —all while ensuring transparency and accountability,” said Congresswoman Strickland. “I am thankful for the diverse members of our community who have stepped up to serve on the Panel, bringing with them the expertise to help me identify local projects that will make a difference in the lives of Washington’s 10th district residents.”

The CPF Advisory Board members are:

Priscilla Iwamiya – Lucky Duck Jr. Community Food Stand, Food is Free Olympia

Janne Hutchins, MPA – Executive Director, Living-Acess-Suport-Alliance (LASA)

April Sims – Secretary Treasurer, Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO

Karen Lee – Chief Executive Officer, Pioneer Human Services

Daniel Lee – Vice President, University Relations, Pacific Lutheran University

Lori Drummond – President/CEO, Olympia Federal Savings

To foster public accountability and transparency, Members are required to post every Community Project Funding request online simultaneously with their submission to the House Appropriations Committee. All 10 CPF submissions will be posted on strickland.house.gov, and will include the name of the proposed recipient, the address, the amount of the request, and an explanation of the purpose and justification for the use of taxpayer funds. Additionally, the House Appropriations Committee will establish an online, searchable public database of all CPF requests. Also, Members must certify to the Committee that their immediate families have no financial interest in the projects they request. This is an expansion beyond the underlying requirements in House Rules in order to cover immediate families of Members.

Further, there is a ban on directing Community Project Funding to for-profit grantees. The Committee will limit Community Project Funding to no more than 1 percent of discretionary spending, and the Committee will accept a maximum of 10 community project requests from each member, though a very limited number may actually be funded by the Committee.

For a full summary and fact sheet about Community Project Funding, click here.