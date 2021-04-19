Newly Named Petco Love Invests in Lifesaving Work of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has received a $30,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Pierce County.

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

“Today, Petco Love announces an investment in the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“Petco Love’s generous support will help us continue to care for the thousands of animals that come through our doors every year looking for a loving home,” said Stuart Earley, Chief Executive Officer of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is a nonprofit organization that cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs. Since 1888, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has been advancing the welfare of animals and promoting positive relationships between animals and people.

For more information about the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, visit thehumanesociety.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.